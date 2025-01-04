Sacred Heart hosts Canisius following McMillan’s 26-point performance

Canisius Golden Griffins (0-13, 0-2 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (5-8, 1-1 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Canisius Golden Griffins (0-13, 0-2 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (5-8, 1-1 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius plays Sacred Heart after Paul McMillan IV scored 26 points in Canisius’ 92-59 loss to the Bradley Braves.

The Pioneers are 3-1 in home games. Sacred Heart ranks third in the MAAC with 14.3 assists per game led by Mekhi Conner averaging 4.7.

The Golden Griffins have gone 0-2 against MAAC opponents. Canisius gives up 80.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 18.9 points per game.

Sacred Heart’s average of 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Canisius allows. Canisius’ 41.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than Sacred Heart has allowed to its opponents (44.4%).

The Pioneers and Golden Griffins match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nyle Ralph-Beyer averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 48.1% from beyond the arc.

Anthony Benard is averaging 4.2 points and 3.5 assists for the Golden Griffins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 5-5, averaging 76.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 0-10, averaging 60.7 points, 23.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.