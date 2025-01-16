Sabres beat Hurricanes for third win in four games

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Ryan McLeod scored two goals and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2 on Wednesday…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Ryan McLeod scored two goals and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2 on Wednesday night.

Dylan Cozens and Tage Thompson also scored and Jason Zucker had two assists for the Sabres, who won for the third time in four games. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 35 saves.

Jaccob Slavin and Martin Necas scored and Brent Burns had two assists in the Hurricanes’ second straight loss. Dustin Tokarski made 20 saves.

OILERS 5, WILD 3

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Vasily Podkolzin scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist, and Edmonton beat Minnesota for their seventh win in eight games.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also had a goal and assist, and Zach Hyman started Edmonton’s comeback from a 2-0 deficit with his 15th goal of the season. Calvin Pickard had 31 saves.

Matt Boldy, Marco Rossi and Ryan Hartman scored for Minnesota, which has lost three of four as it deals with major injuries. Filip Gustavsson stopped 31 shots.

Boldy scored his 17th goal of the season on the power play 3:02 into the game and Rossi added another power-play tally for his 17th to make it 2-0 in the first period. But the Oilers had erased the deficit before the end of the first when McDavid scored his first on the power play.

