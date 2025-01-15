Rugby pair Auradou, Jegou back with France to prepare for Six Nations after rape case dropped

PARIS (AP) — Oscar Jegou and Hugo Auradou have been called up by France to prepare for the Six Nations…

PARIS (AP) — Oscar Jegou and Hugo Auradou have been called up by France to prepare for the Six Nations after an Argentine court last month dropped aggravated sexual assault charges against the pair.

The 21-year-old rugby players had been accused of raping a woman after playing a match in Argentina last year. The judge dismissed the case against the duo, citing insufficient evidence. The plaintiff has appealed the ruling.

The French rugby federation said on Wednesday that coach Fabien Galthié had summoned a group of 42 players ahead of the team’s opening match in the tournament against Wales on Jan. 31 at the Stade de France.

The federation had already said last month that the judge’s decision paved the way for their return to the national team.

Jegou, a flanker with La Rochelle in the Top 14, and Pau lock Auradou resumed playing with their clubs three months ago and have been in great shape recently. Both have just one cap for France.

Flyhalf Matthieu Jalibert, who chose not to be picked as a reserve for France against New Zealand for the autumn test in November, was back in the group. Toulouse stalwarts Antoine Dupont — who claimed Olympic gold in Paris last summer with France Sevens — Thomas Ramos and Romain Ntamack were also called up.

Ntamack is making his way back after a 17-month absence due to the knee injury that ruled him out of the 2023 World Cup.

Among the uncapped players selected was center Noah Nene, who plays in the French second division with Dax.

France will be seeking a second Six Nations title in four years.

France:

Forwards: Esteban Abadie, Dorian Aldegheri, Grégory Alldritt, Uini Atonio, Hugo Auradou, Cyril Baille, Giorgi Beria, Paul Boudehent, Joshua Brennan, Georges-Henri Colombe, François Cros, Thibaud Flament, Marko Gazzotti, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Mathias Halagahu, Oscar Jegou, Anthony Jelonch, Maxime Lamothe, Julien Marchand, Peato Mauvaka, Emmanuel Meafou, Dany Priso, Rabah Slimani, Romain Taofifenua

Backs: Théo Attissogbe, Pierre-Louis Barassi, Léo Barré, Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Nicolas Depoortere, Gaël Dréan, Antoine Dupont, Antoine Frisch, Émilien Gailleton, Matthieu Jalibert, Nolann Le Garrec, Maxime Lucu, Yoram Moefana, Noah Nene, Romain Ntamack, Damian Penaud, Thomas Ramos, Gabin Villière.

