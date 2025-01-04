Ruffin leads Jackson State against Alcorn State after 20-point outing

Jackson State Tigers (0-13) at Alcorn State Braves (0-13) Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -1.5;…

Jackson State Tigers (0-13) at Alcorn State Braves (0-13)

Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -1.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State visits Alcorn State after Daeshun Ruffin scored 20 points in Jackson State’s 79-73 loss to the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Braves play their first home game after going 0-13 to start the season. Alcorn State averages 13.1 turnovers per game and is 0-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Tigers are 0-12 on the road. Jackson State is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Alcorn State is shooting 35.9% from the field this season, 12.0 percentage points lower than the 47.9% Jackson State allows to opponents. Jackson State’s 35.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.6 percentage points lower than Alcorn State has given up to its opponents (47.5%).

The Braves and Tigers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keionte Cornelius is scoring 10.9 points per game with 1.3 rebounds and 0.2 assists for the Braves.

Jayme Mitchell is shooting 35.2% and averaging 11.8 points for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 0-10, averaging 61.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points per game.

Tigers: 0-10, averaging 62.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

