Robertson scores shootout winner, Stars edge Canadiens 2-1 for 7th win in a row

MONTREAL (AP) — Jason Robertson scored the shootout winner to lift the surging Dallas Stars past the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 for their seventh consecutive victory on Saturday night.

Robertson scored the only goal of the shootout while goalie Jake Oettinger stopped Patrik Laine, Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki.

Oettinger made 30 saves and Jamie Benn scored in regulation for Dallas. The Stars snapped Montreal’s three-game winning streak.

Sam Montembeault made 34 saves for Montreal, which lost for only the third time in 12 games.

Takeaways

Canadiens: Montembeault stood tall in net all night, thwarting Robertson with a glove save in overtime. Playing on a back-to-back, Montreal gave up 16 shots in the first period a night after holding the Washington Capitals to 17 in regulation and overtime. The Canadiens, however, mostly limited quality chances from the Stars.

Stars: Dallas lived up to its stingy reputation in a tight-checking game. The Stars entered with the second-fewest goals-against per game (2.50) and stopped the Canadiens from seriously challenging Oettinger on Saturday.

Key moment

After Laine blasted a one-timer past Oettinger during a 5-on-3 power play late in the second, Benn responded with 2:26 left in the period, picking the top-left corner on an odd-man rush to quickly even the score at one.

Key stat

All nine of Laine’s goals have come on the power play from the left circle. He joined Canadiens great Yvan Cournoyer as the only players to score each of their first nine goals in a season on the power play.

Up next

The Canadiens open a two-game road trip against the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday. The Stars visit the Ottawa Senators on Sunday.

