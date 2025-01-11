Rivera leads UMass against George Mason after 23-point game

UMass Minutemen (6-10, 1-2 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (11-5, 2-1 A-10) Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

UMass Minutemen (6-10, 1-2 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (11-5, 2-1 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -11.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMass visits George Mason after Daniel Rivera scored 23 points in UMass’ 76-72 victory over the Dayton Flyers.

The Patriots have gone 10-1 at home. George Mason is seventh in the A-10 with 33.3 points per game in the paint led by Jalen Haynes averaging 9.5.

The Minutemen are 1-2 against conference opponents. UMass is 3-9 against opponents over .500.

George Mason scores 73.4 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than the 74.8 UMass allows. UMass averages 12.1 more points per game (73.7) than George Mason allows to opponents (61.6).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Maddox is scoring 13.5 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Patriots.

Rahsool Diggins averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Minutemen, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 28.4% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 8-2, averaging 70.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points per game.

Minutemen: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.