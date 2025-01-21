Ristolainen scores in OT to lift the Flyers over the Red Wings 2-1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rasmus Ristolainen scored in overtime and the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 on Tuesday…

Ristolainen tapped a loose puck just across the goal line with at 4:34 in overtime. Detroit defenseman Moritz Seider tried to clear the puck from in front of the goal but happened to pin it against the post, allowing Ristolainen to have the easy tap-in.

Joel Farabee scored for the Flyers and Samuel Ersson made 27 saves.

Ben Chiarot scored for the Red Wings, who lost their third straight game and fourth in the last five games.

Takeaways

Red Wings: Alex Lyon helped the Red Wings earn the point in the loss. He finished with 24 saves, including several big stops down the stretch of regulation to force overtime. He made successive saves on Travis Konecny and Noah Cates when the Flyers were pressing to secure the win.

Flyers: Rodrigo Abols made his NHL debut for Philadelphia. At 29 years, 16 days, he’s the oldest rookie to debut for the Flyers since Will O’Neill (29 years, 188 days) in 2017.

Key moment

Sean Couturier won a 50-50 battle for a puck and made a nifty backhand pass to Farabee for his goal in the second period. The game was a defensive struggle up to that point, with neither team generating strong offensive chances.

Key stat

Chiarot has scored just two goals this season, both have come in Philadelphia. His other goal came during a 4-1 loss to the Flyers in December.

Up Next

The Red Wings begin a three-game homestand on Thursday against Montreal. The Flyers travels to New York to face the Rangers on Thursday.

