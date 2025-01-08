Right-hander Michael Lorenzen and Kansas City Royals finalize $7 million, 1-year contract

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals liked what they saw from Michael Lorenzen down the stretch last…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals liked what they saw from Michael Lorenzen down the stretch last season, when they went from a 106-loss laughingstock to a surprising playoff team thanks in part to their deadline acquisition from Texas.

Lorenzen liked what he saw in Kansas City, too. And that was a big reason why he decided to return this season.

The Royals and the right-hander finalized their $7 million, one-year deal Wednesday, putting him squarely in the mix for a spot in the starting rotation. The contract includes a mutual option for 2026 with $2.5 million in annual performance bonuses.

The 33-year-old was acquired by Kansas City in a trade with Texas just before the deadline last July and became a dependable part of the staff down the stretch. He went 2-0 with a 1.57 ERA in six starts and one relief appearance to help the Royals clinch a wild card, then tossed 2 1/3 innings over two appearances in the playoffs.

Lorenzen took the loss in Game 1 of the AL Division Series against the New York Yankees, giving up Alex Verdugo’s go-ahead single in the seventh inning of a 6-5 defeat. The Royals went on to lose the series in four games.

“I’ve always heard good things about Kansas City,” Lorenzen said Wednesday from his home in Southern California, just south of the wildfires devastating the area. “The guys in the clubhouse were fantastic. For me to come back to throw to Salvy (Perez) and Freddy (Fermin) again, that’s a big deal for me, just with my pitch mix, to have high-IQ guys like that calling a game.”

Lorenzen will earn $5.5 million this year, and the Royals have a $12 million option for 2026 with a $1.5 million buyout. He can earn $1.5 million for innings in each season: $250,000 each for 100 and 125, and $500,000 apiece for 150 and 175. He also can get $1 million for pitching appearances: $100,000 for 10, $150,000 for 20 and $250,000 each for 25, 30 and 40.

There are incentives for success, too. He would earn $100,000 for becoming an All-Star, $50,000 for a Gold Glove, $100,000 for winning the Cy Young, $50,000 for finishing second through fifth in the voting and $25,000 for sixth through 10th.

Royals general manager J.J. Picollo said bringing back Lorenzen was one of his priorities, especially after he created an opening in the rotation by sending starter Brady Singer to the Reds for second baseman Jonathan India and outfielder Joey Wiemer.

“I think a big part of our team success last year was the innings that our starters gave us,” Picollo said. “I don’t want to speak for Michael, but if he’s given a given a chance to throw 180 innings he is going to want that opportunity.”

He wouldn’t mind a chance to hit, either. There was some chatter that Lorenzen would sign somewhere that would give him the opportunity to get some at-bats. And while that is unlikely to happen much with the Royals, that hasn’t stopped him from taking batting practice in the offseason — and mentioning it to Picollo and manager Matt Quatraro when he gets a chance.

“If I can put little ideas in people’s ears for sure, trying to say it helps with rosters and stuff like that,” Lorenzen said. “I hit every offseason just because it’s a good rotational thing to do, and fast-twitch rotation. So it’s good for pitching as well.”

Lorenzen spent his first seven seasons in Cincinnati, then a year with the Angels, before splitting 2023 between the Tigers and Phillies. He was selected to his only All-Star Game with Detroit and threw a no-hitter for Philadelphia after being traded.

He has a career record of 47-44 with a 3.99 ERA and 15 saves in 368 games, including 93 starts.

The top of the Royals’ starting rotation appears to be set, with Michael Wacha returning on a three-year, $51 million contract to join Seth Lugo and Cole Ragans, both of whom made the All-Star Game for Kansas City last season.

The Royals hope Kyle Wright can return to the form he displayed in Atlanta after spending last season rehabbing from shoulder surgery. Kris Bubic and Alec Marsh are among those who will compete with Lorenzen for one of the remaining starting spots.

“We were able to bring Michael Wacha and Michael Lorenzen back. There’s stability in that,” Picollo said. “When I hung up with (Lorenzen) the other night, he said, ‘Let’s win the division.’ The mindset has changed on this team. It’s gone from, I’ll say hope, to more of a laser focus on a goal of winning the World Series. The culture has changed. The objective has changed.”

Notes: The Royals claimed INF Braden Shewmake off waivers from the White Sox. Shewmake was a first-round pick of the Braves in 2017 but has hit just .118 with one homer and four RBIs in 31 career big league games.

___

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.