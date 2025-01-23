Right-hander Elvin Rodríguez has $900,000 salary in Brewers contract

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Right-hander Elvin Rodríguez has a $900,000 salary this year with the Milwaukee Brewers, but just $300,000 of…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Right-hander Elvin Rodríguez has a $900,000 salary this year with the Milwaukee Brewers, but just $300,000 of that is guaranteed.

Milwaukee has a $1.35 million team option for 2026 as part of the agreement announced Jan. 17. He can earn $250,000 in performance bonuses for innings: $25,000 for 30, $50,000 each for 45, 60 and 75, and $75,000 for 90.

A 26-year-old right-hander, Rodríguez was 1-1 with a 1.80 ERA and one save in 32 games with the Central League’s Yakult Swallows in Japan.

Rodríguez is 0-4 with a 9.55 ERA in eight major league appearances, including five starts. He appeared in seven games with Detroit in 2022 and one game with Tampa Bay in 2023.

