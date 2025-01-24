Rice plays Charlotte following Fisher’s 24-point outing

Rice Owls (10-9, 3-4 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (6-12, 1-6 AAC) Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Rice Owls (10-9, 3-4 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (6-12, 1-6 AAC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice visits Charlotte after Malia Fisher scored 24 points in Rice’s 63-56 loss to the UAB Blazers.

The 49ers are 3-5 in home games. Charlotte allows 67.4 points and has been outscored by 6.9 points per game.

The Owls have gone 3-4 against AAC opponents. Rice scores 65.5 points and has outscored opponents by 1.7 points per game.

Charlotte’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Rice gives up. Rice has shot at a 40.1% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points fewer than the 41.2% shooting opponents of Charlotte have averaged.

The 49ers and Owls meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hayleigh Breland is averaging 11.4 points and 5.3 rebounds for the 49ers. Keanna Rembert is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games.

Hailey Adams is averaging 7.8 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Owls. Fisher is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 3-7, averaging 60.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Owls: 4-6, averaging 63.8 points, 37.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.