Red Wings win 7th straight, beating Kraken 6-2

DETROIT (AP) — Patrick Kane scored during Detroit’s fast start, and the Red Wings beat the Seattle Kraken 6-2 on Sunday for their seventh consecutive victory.

Marco Kasper, J.T. Compher, Alex DeBrincat and Kane scored as Detroit opened a 4-0 lead 7:53 into the first period. Erik Gustafsson and Dylan Larkin added second-period goals for the Red Wings.

It’s the longest win streak for Detroit in nearly 13 years. The Red Wings had a pair of seven-game winning streaks during the 2011-12 season, mostly recently Jan. 12-23, 2012.

Oliver Bjorkstrand and Matty Beniers scored for Seattle.

Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer was replaced by Joey Daccord after giving up three goals in four shots. Daccord had 16 saves in the Kraken’s fifth loss in six games.

Cam Talbot made 31 stops for Detroit.

LIGHTNING 5, PENGUINS 2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Nikita Kucherov had two goals and an assist, and Tampa Bay beat Pittsburgh.

Brandon Hagel also scored for the Lightning, and Anthony Cirelli and Nick Paul had empty-net goals.

Tampa Bay recorded points in both halves of back-to-back games for the first time this season. It lost in overtime against New Jersey on Saturday.

Jake Guentzel, who won a Stanley Cup with Pittsburgh in 2017, had two assists to become the second player in Lightning history with at least 20 goals and 40 points in his first 40 games with the franchise. Guentzel signed a seven-year deal with the Lightning in the offseason.

Rickard Rakell scored his 22nd goal of the season for Pittsburgh, and Kevin Hayes added his third goal in five games. Sidney Crosby recorded his 1,040th career assist to tie Marcel Dionne for 11th on the NHL’s career list.

The Penguins played without Evgeni Malkin, who was placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

SENATORS 3, STARS 2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Leevi Merilainen made 24 saves in his home debut and Ottawa ended Dallas’ seven-game winning streak with a victory.

Merilainen was coming off his first NHL shutout Saturday in a 5-0 victory in Pittsburgh. The 22-year-old Finn’s five previous starts this season were on the road.

Josh Norris, Tim Stutzle and Matthew Highmore scored for Ottawa.

Evgenii Dadonov and Jason Robertson scored for Dallas. Casey DeSmith made 25 saves. The Stars also played Saturday, winning 2-1 in a shootout in Montreal.

DUCKS 3, HURRICANES 2, OT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Cutter Gauthier scored two goals, including one 1:52 into overtime, as Anaheim beat Carolina.

Jansen Harkins also scored, and Lukas Dostal stopped 35 shots to help the Ducks snap a three-game losing streak. Jackson LaCombe added two assists.

Carolina’s Andrei Svechnikov scored a power-play goal midway through the third period, and Seth Jarvis tied it with 56 seconds remaining in regulation and the Carolina net empty. Pyotr Kochetkov made 17 saves.

Before the game, Carolina retired the jersey of former six-time NHL All-Star and longtime Hurricanes captain Eric Staal. The 40-year-old Staal, who holds several team records, became the fourth Hurricane to receive that honor.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 4, WILD 1

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Pavel Dorofeyev had two power-play goals and added an assist and Vegas broke open a tie game with three third-period goals to beat Minnesota.

The Golden Knights joined Washington and Winnipeg atop the NHL with 61 points, avoiding their first three-game losing streak of the season.

Tomas Hertl added a goal and an assist, Keegan Kolesar scored the tiebreaker and Mark Stone and Shea Theodore each had two assists. Adin Hill made 15 saves.

Ryan Hartman scored for the Wild. Filip Gustavsson stopped 32 shots.

