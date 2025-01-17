Red Wings stay hot, beat Panthers 5-2

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored two goals and the surging Detroit Red Wings beat the Florida Panthers 5-2…

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored two goals and the surging Detroit Red Wings beat the Florida Panthers 5-2 on Thursday night.

Larkin, Jonatan Berggren and Patrick Kane had power-play goals for Detroit, which also got a goal from Marco Kasper. Cam Talbot stopped 40 shots for the Red Wings, who have won eight of their last nine games.

Anton Lundell and Evan Rodrigues scored for Florida, which is 4-6-1 in its last 11. Sergei Bobrovsky was chased in the second period after allowing four goals on 15 shots, getting relieved by Spencer Knight.

Larkin’s empty-netter with 1:22 left sealed the win. Florida was 12-0-1 in its previous 13 games against Detroit.

BLUE JACKETS 4, SHARKS 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — James van Riemsdyk scored twice and Columbus beat San Jose to extend their win streak to six games — their longest since January 2020.

Kent Johnson had a goal and an assist and Adam Fantilli scored a goal to stretch his point streak to eight games. Van Riemsdyk’s second was an empty-netter with 2:01 remaining.

Elvis Merzlikins made 18 saves as the Blue Jackets improved to 16-5-3 at home.

Tyler Toffoli scored for San Jose, while Alexandar Georgiev stopped 30 shots. The Sharks have now lost four of their last five games and remain at the bottom of the Pacific Division.

MAPLE LEAFS 4, DEVILS 3, OT

TORONTO (AP) — William Nylander scored his second goal of the game at 1:10 of overtime to give Toronto a victory over New Jersey.

Devils coach Sheldon Keefe was back at Scotiabank Arena as a visitor for the first time since being fired by the Maple Leafs in the spring.

Nylander added an assist, Auston Matthews also had two goals and Joseph Woll stopped 21 shots. Mitch Marner and Jake McCabe had two assists each.

Nico Hischier had two power-play goals for New Jersey. Jack Hughes had a goal and two assists and Jacob Markstrom made 37 saves.

LIGHTNING 4, DUCKS 3, SO

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jake Guentzel scored the only goal in the shootout and Tampa Bay beat Anaheim.

Brayden Point, Anthony Cirelli and Guentzel scored for Tampa Bay during regulation while Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 34 saves and stopped all three shots he faced in the shootout.

Robby Fabbri, Troy Terry and Leo Carlsson scored for the Ducks, who fell to 1-3-1 on a six-game road trip. Lukas Dostal stopped 32 shots for Anaheim.

Tampa Bay held a 3-2 lead heading into the third period before Fabbri tipped in Jacob Trouba’s point shot at 9:53 of the third period to send the game to overtime.

FLYERS 5, ISLANDERS 3

NEW YORK (AP) — Sean Couturier had a goal and an assist, Travis Konecny added three assists and Philadelphia defeated New York.

Morgan Frost, Garnet Hathaway, Cam York and Noah Cates also scored for Philadelphia. Samuel Ersson made 26 saves as the Flyers won for the third time in four games.

Joel Farabee had two assists following three consecutive games as a healthy scratch.

Bo Horvat, Mathew Barzal and Anders Lee scored for New York. Ilya Sorokin stopped 19 shots after a two-game absence due to illness, but the Islanders lost their second straight.

CAPITALS 1, SENATORS 0, OT

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored with 1:53 left in overtime to give Washington a victory over Ottawa.

Ovechkin’s goal was the 874th of his career, moving him within 20 of Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record, and he broke a league record by scoring against his 179th goaltender. Jaromir Jagr scored against 178 goalies.

The 39-year-old winger took a pass from Rasmus Sandin on a 2-on-1 breakaway and fired it past rookie Leevi Merilainen, who made 26 saves.

Logan Thompson made 24 saves for Washington, his second consecutive shutout.

Both goaltenders were solid as neither team generated many chances in regulation.

BLUES 4, FLAMES 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brayden Schenn scored twice, Jordan Kyrou had his 20th goal and St. Louis beat Calgary to sweep a two-game set in St. Louis.

On Tuesday night, the Blues beat the Flames 2-1.

Colton Parayko also scored for St. Louis and Joel Hofer stopped 28 shots. Dylan Holloway added two assists.

Yegor Sharangovich scored for the Flames. Dustin Wolf had 25 saves.

St. Louis scored three goals in the first period on 13 shots.

Schenn opened the scoring at 4:55. Parayko blasted a slap shot from the top of the right faceoff circle with 6:07 to go, and Kyrou scored with 4:20 remaining.

JETS 2, KRAKEN 1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Dylan DeMelo scored with 27 seconds left to play to give Winnipeg a victory over Seattle.

Matty Beniers scored in the first period for Seattle and Mark Scheifele scored a power-play goal for Winnipeg in the second period. Winnipeg goalie Connor Hellebuyck made 18 saves and Seattle’s Joey Daccord stopped 34 shots.

The Jets stretched their point streak to five games (4-0-1) and improved to 8-2-2 in their last 12.

The Kraken capped a 2-3 road trip.

Scheifele’s power-play goal drew the Jets even at 9:35 of the second. With Jamie Oleksiak off for interference, Scheifele whipped Kyle Connor’s rebound past Daccord.

Hellebuyck kept it a 1-1 game when he stopped Andre Burakovsky on a breakaway late in the second.

Beniers opened the scoring midway through the opening period when he converted a perfect pass from Kaapo Kakko on Hellebuyck’s doorstep.

CANADIENS 3, STARS 1

DALLAS (AP) — Alex Newhook’s deflection broke a tie midway through the third period and unbeaten rookie Jakub Dobes made 32 saves as Montreal defeated Dallas.

Newhook’s goal stood up following a replay review to check the height of his stick while he was tied up with Dallas’ Wyatt Johnston just outside the crease.

Dobes improved to 4-0-0, with all four victories coming on the road against teams with winning records: Florida, Colorado, Washington and Dallas. The 23-year-old goalie was brought up from Laval of the AHL following the NHL’s Christmas break to back up Sam Montembeault.

Juraj Slafkovsky and Joel Armia also scored for the Canadiens, who have points in 12 of their last 14 games (11-2-1). Armia’s was a last-minute empty-netter.

Jason Robertson scored for the Stars, who have lost two of their last three following a season-best seven-game winning streak. Jake Oettinger stopped 21 shots but had his six-game winning streak snapped.

PREDATORS 3, BLACKHAWKS 2, SO

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored in regulation and had Nashville’s third straight shootout goal in their victory over Chicago.

Filip Forsberg tied it with 3:03 left with his 300th NHL goal, and Juuse Saros made 24 saves in regulation and overtime. Gustav Nyquist and Ryan O’Reilly scored on Nashville’s first two attempts in the tiebreaker and Stamkos put it away on the third.

Connor Bedard and Alec Martinez scored for Chicago, and Arvid Soderblom made 39 saves. The Blackhawks have lost four in a row.

RANGERS 5, UTAH 3

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored two goals, Chris Kreider had the go-ahead goal off a defensive deflection with 9:38 to play, and New York rallied for a victory over Utah.

Matias Maccelli scored twice to lead Utah and Barrett Hayton assisted on both goals. Karel Vejmelka had 20 saves, but Utah dropped its third straight at home and suffered its 10th loss in 12 games.

Maccelli scored on a wrist shot 61 seconds into the game to put Utah on the board and poked in the puck later in the first for a 2-1 lead.

Logan Cooley’s power-play goal 57 seconds into the second put Utah in front 3-2.

The Rangers rallied each time Utah grabbed the lead. Panarin and then Arthur Kaliyev scored first-period equalizers after Maccelli’s goals. Reilly Smith evened it again at 3-all with a short-handed goal only 28 seconds into the third, snapping in the puck from long distance.

OILERS 4, AVALANCHE 3

DENVER (AP) — Evan Bouchard scored with 6:55 left and surging Edmonton overcame a three-goal deficit to beat Colorado.

Edmonton, playing on the second night of a back-to-back, has won four in a row and eight of nine.

Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist, Viktor Arvidsson and Brett Kulak also scored and Stuart Skinner recovered from a shaky start to make 22 saves.

Logan O’Connor opened the scoring 5:17 into the game and Nathan MacKinnon scored twice as Colorado scored three times on its first five shots. Arvidsson scored in the final minute of the first and Kulak and McDavid had goals in the second to tie it.

Mackenzie Blackwood had 23 saves, several on great chances, for the Avalanche.

KINGS 5, CANUCKS 1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Alex Turcotte scored twice and added an assist as Los Angeles thumped struggling Vancouver.

Adrian Kempe and Kevin Fiala each had a goal and an assist. Warren Foegele also scored for the Kings.

Turcotte’s first goal came 51 seconds into the game. And before the first period was over, the 23-year-old winger had helped Los Angeles to a 3-0 lead.

Quinn Hughes scored for Vancouver with a long drive during 4-on-4 play 14:52 into the second.

Kings goalie Darcy Kuemper stopped 20 shots. Thatcher Demko made 16 saves for the Canucks.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.