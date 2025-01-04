Red Wings soar past Jets 4-2 for fourth straight win

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond each scored power-play goals to help lead the Detroit Red Wings…

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond each scored power-play goals to help lead the Detroit Red Wings to a 4-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night that extended their winning streak to a season-high four games.

Larkin added an empty-net goal and Alex DeBrincat also scored for Detroit. Raymond and Patrick Kane contributed a pair of assists and Moritz Seider had three assists.

Alex Lyon made 21 saves for the Red Wings.

Josh Morrissey and Nikolaj Ehlers scored for the Jets.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 25 of the 28 shots he faced and was held at 299 career wins for the second game in a row.

Morrissey took a puck to the mouth area in the first period, but returned after getting repairs and seemed to spark his teammates.

The Jets outshot the Red Wings 11-3 in the second period.

Takeaways

Jets: Winnipeg had a tough time getting going, partly because it only won 41.3% of the faceoffs. The team also had six giveaways.

Red Wings: Lyon kept his team in the game with some big saves, particularly in the second period. Morrissey did score, but the puck changed direction off a Red Wings’ stick.

Key moment

A Winnipeg turnover in its own zone led to DeBrincat’s goal at 7:14 of the third period and a 3-1 Detroit lead.

Key stat

Detroit scored two power-play goals for the second game in a row.

Up next

Red Wings host the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. Jets host the Nashville Predators on Tuesday.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.