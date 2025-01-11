Red Wings extend winning streak to six with 5-3 victory over Blackhawks

DETROIT (AP) — Alex DeBrincat and Lucas Raymond each had a goal and an assist and the Detroit Red Wings…

DETROIT (AP) — Alex DeBrincat and Lucas Raymond each had a goal and an assist and the Detroit Red Wings won their sixth straight game, beating the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 on Friday night.

Albert Johansson scored his first NHL goal, Andrew Copp and Marco Kasper added goals and Cam Talbot made 23 saves. Patrick Kane had three assists.

Teuvo Teravainen scored twice in third period and Ryan Donato added a goal for the Blackhawks. Connor Bedard extended his points streak to nine games with a first-period assist. Petr Mrazek made 12 saves.

Detroit built a 4-1 lead before Teravainen scored his third-period goals. Kasper’s empty-netter put it away.

HURRICANES 2, CANUCKS 0

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Staal had a goal and an assist, Dustin Tokarski got his first shutout since 2022 and Carolina beat Vancouver.

Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who have won three straight at home. Tokarski stopped 15 shots for his third career shutout and improved to 4-1-0 since signing with Carolina last month.

Staal, the Hurricanes’ captain, has been on a scoring spree with five goals in the past three games. He had a hat trick in Thursday’s win over Toronto. The 36-year-old center scored three goals in the first 40 games of the season.

Thatcher Demko made 18 saves for the Canucks, who have lost four straight (0-2-2) and been shut out twice in that span.

CANADIENS 3, CAPITALS 2, OT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nick Suzuki scored at 1:15 of overtime to give surging Montreal a victory over Washington.

Suzuki got to the front and put the puck up and over goalie Logan Thompson. The Canadiens are 9-1-0 in their last 10 games.

Cole Caufield and Josh Anderson also scored for Montreal. Jakub Dobes stopped 15 shots to improve to 3-0-0 in the NHL.

Defenseman Jakob Chychrun and Lars Eller scored and Ethen Frank picked up his first NHL point in his debut for Washington. The Capitals have dropped three of five games.

Thompson made 18 saves. He came on in relief after Charlie Lindgren, who stopped all nine shots he faced, left with injury after a collision with Suzuki in the crease.

KINGS 2, JETS 1, OT

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Adrian Kempe stickhandled into the slot and beat Eric Comrie with a wrist shot to the top right corner at 1:14 of overtime to give Los Angeles a victory over Winnipeg in their first game in almost a week because of wildfires.

Alex Turcotte also scored and Darcy Kuemper made 18 saves to help Los Angeles win its fifth straight game.

The Kings played for the first time since beating Tampa Bay at home last Saturday night. Their game against Calgary scheduled for Wednesday night was postponed.

Turcotte opened the scoring at 4:39 of the second period, redirecting Adrian Kempe’s shot from the point.

Mark Scheifele tied it for Winnipeg on a power play with 9:38 left, his 24th goal of the season. Scheifele put a quick shot into the open left side off a nifty centering pass from Gabriel Vilardi.

UTAH 2, SHARKS 1

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Barrett Hayton snapped home the go-ahead goal with 1:32 left to lift Utah to a victory over San Jose.

Nick Schmaltz also scored for Utah, and Karel Vejmelka finished with 18 saves. Utah won at home for just the third time in 12 games.

Fabian Zetterlund had San Jose’s goal, his 12th of the season. Alexandar Georgiev made 23 saves for the Sharks, who dropped their second consecutive game.

Zetterlund’s wrist shot 58 seconds in put San Jose on the board. Utah tied it at 6:57 of the second period on Schmaltz’s 30-foot snap shot.

Utah appeared poised to take its first lead at 3:22 of the third when Clayton Keller drilled a 50-foot snap shot. Keller’s goal was waved off following a replay challenge from the Sharks, after officials ruled Schmaltz interfered with Georgiev moments before the shot.

The score stayed tied until Hayton curled a long-distance drive past Georgiev late in the third.

