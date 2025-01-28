Red Wings beat Kings 5-2

DETROIT (AP) — Marco Kasper scored twice, Lucas Raymond had a goal and three assists, and the Detroit Red Wings…

DETROIT (AP) — Marco Kasper scored twice, Lucas Raymond had a goal and three assists, and the Detroit Red Wings rallied to beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-2 on Monday night.

Elmer Soderblom scored his first goal of the season and Alex DeBrincat also scored as Detroit erased a 2-0 first-period deficit. Cam Talbot stopped 23 shots to improve to 8-1 in January.

Quinton Byfield and Kevil Fiala scored for the Kings, and Darcy Kuemper had 23 saves.

Byfield was credited with a goal in the first period when Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider took a backhanded swipe at the puck off a faceoff in Detroit’s zone. The puck squirted between Talbot’s skate and the goalpost.

FLYERS 4, DEVILS 2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bobby Brink, Joel Farabee and Garnet Hathaway scored to help Philadelphia build a three-goal lead and they held on to beat New Jersey.

Scott Laughton had a goal and an assist to help the Flyers snap a two-game losing streak and win the opener of a home-and-home set. Travis Konecny and Rasmus Ristolainen each had two assists, and Samuel Ersson stopped 31 shots in Philadelphia’s fourth straight home win.

Dougie Hamilton and Timo Meier scored for New Jersey, which has lost both meetings with Philadelphia this season. The teams meet again in New Jersey on Wednesday.

Hamilton got the Devils on the scoreboard with 1:13 left in the middle period, and Meier pulled New Jersey within a goal with 1:22 left in the third by scoring on a slap shot during a 6-on-5 situation.

However, Laughton’s empty-netter with 14.7 seconds left clinched the Flyers’ win.

CANUCKS 5, BLUES 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Conor Garland had two goals, and J.T. Miller and Pius Suter also scored to help Vancouver beat St. Louis.

Tyler Myers added an empty-net goal, and Kevin Lankinen made 24 saves for the Canucks.

Dylan Holloway and Colton Parayko scored for St. Louis, which has lost three straight for the third time this season. Jordan Binnington gave up three goals on 18 shots before being pulled midway through the second period. Joel Hofer made 10 saves in relief.

Suter scored his 12th goal of the season short-handed with 6:24 remaining in the second period to put Vancouver ahead 4-1 after Holloway scored earlier in the period.

Binnington made 15 saves for St. Louis before being pulled after J.T. Miller scored his ninth goal of the season 8:26 into the second period.

OILERS 4, KRAKEN 2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid and Corey Perry scored in the second period and Edmonton rallied to beat Seattle for their third straight win.

Mattias Ekholm had a goal and an assist, and Mattias Janmark also scored for the Oilers. who have won 11 of 14 and oved back into first place in the Pacific Division — one point ahead of idle Vegas. Calvin Pickard had 26 saves.

Eeli Tolvanen and Vince Dunn scored for the Kraken who led 2-1 after one period but lost for the second time in three games. Joey Daccord stopped 27 shots.

McDavid, back in the Oilers’ lineup after a three-game suspension for cross-checking Vancouver’s Conor Garland, tied the score 2-2 at 1:57 of the second. Perry gave Edmonton the lead for good at 9:38.

Ekholm had an empty-netter with 58 seconds left to seal the win.

SHARKS 2, PENGUINS 1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Macklin Celebrini scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, Yaroslav Askarov stopped a penalty shot and San Jose beat Pittsburgh to snap a six-game losing streak.

Celebrini received a pass from Tyler Toffoli in the slot and converted for his 16th goal of the season to give the Sharks the lead in the third. Askarov then stopped Drew O’Connor on a penalty shot for the most important of his 32 saves, delivering San Jose a much-needed win.

Mikael Granlund scored in the first period for the Sharks.

Sidney Crosby, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the draft 19 years before Celebrini went first to San Jose, had scored for Pittsburgh just 24 seconds into the third period to tie the game.

Alex Nedeljkovic made 26 saves.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.