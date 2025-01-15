Reaves and the Iona Gaels host conference foe Canisius

Canisius Golden Griffins (1-15, 1-4 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (5-12, 2-4 MAAC) New Rochelle, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Canisius Golden Griffins (1-15, 1-4 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (5-12, 2-4 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius plays Iona in MAAC action Thursday.

The Gaels have gone 2-5 in home games. Iona is 3-7 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.2 turnovers per game.

The Golden Griffins are 1-4 in MAAC play. Canisius allows 79.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 16.1 points per game.

Iona’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Canisius gives up. Canisius averages 63.6 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 72.2 Iona allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejour Reaves is shooting 30.9% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, while averaging 15.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.1 steals.

Tana Kopa is shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Griffins, while averaging 12.1 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 3-7, averaging 68.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 11.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 1-9, averaging 65.9 points, 22.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

