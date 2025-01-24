Raynaud leads Stanford against Florida State after 28-point game

Florida State Seminoles (13-6, 4-4 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (13-6, 5-3 ACC) Stanford, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Florida State Seminoles (13-6, 4-4 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (13-6, 5-3 ACC)

Stanford, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford takes on Florida State after Maxime Raynaud scored 28 points in Stanford’s 88-51 win against the Miami Hurricanes.

The Cardinal have gone 10-1 at home. Stanford is sixth in the ACC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Raynaud averaging 3.4.

The Seminoles are 4-4 in conference games. Florida State ranks ninth in the ACC with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Malique Ewin averaging 4.8.

Stanford makes 44.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Florida State has allowed to its opponents (40.3%). Florida State has shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points above the 44.7% shooting opponents of Stanford have averaged.

The Cardinal and Seminoles square off Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Blakes is averaging 14.7 points, 5.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Cardinal. Raynaud is averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games.

Jamir Watkins is shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Seminoles, while averaging 18.5 points. Ewin is shooting 65.2% and averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 6-4, averaging 74.8 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Seminoles: 6-4, averaging 77.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

