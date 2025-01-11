Raviv, Quinnipiac Bobcats to host Leary and the Iona Gaels

Iona Gaels (6-9, 4-1 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (13-1, 5-0 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Erin…

Iona Gaels (6-9, 4-1 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (13-1, 5-0 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Erin Leary and Iona visit Gal Raviv and Quinnipiac on Saturday.

The Bobcats are 7-0 in home games. Quinnipiac scores 69.1 points and has outscored opponents by 11.3 points per game.

The Gaels are 4-1 in conference matchups. Iona is seventh in the MAAC giving up 61.9 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

Quinnipiac averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 5.1 per game Iona gives up. Iona averages 53.7 points per game, 4.1 fewer than the 57.8 Quinnipiac gives up to opponents.

The Bobcats and Gaels match up Saturday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anna Foley is averaging 10.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bobcats.

Judith Gomez is averaging 8.9 points for the Gaels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 68.4 points, 28.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points per game.

Gaels: 5-5, averaging 54.5 points, 26.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points.

