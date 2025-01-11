Purdue Fort Wayne hosts Detroit Mercy after Gondrezick’s 21-point outing

Detroit Mercy Titans (6-12, 2-5 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (12-6, 5-2 Horizon League) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Saturday,…

Detroit Mercy Titans (6-12, 2-5 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (12-6, 5-2 Horizon League)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mastodons -17.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy faces Purdue Fort Wayne after Grant Gondrezick II scored 21 points in Detroit Mercy’s 95-61 loss to the IU Indianapolis Jaguars.

The Mastodons have gone 8-0 in home games. Purdue Fort Wayne is third in the Horizon League with 14.7 assists per game led by Rasheed Bello averaging 4.2.

The Titans are 2-5 in conference play. Detroit Mercy is fourth in the Horizon League with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Orlando Lovejoy averaging 3.8.

Purdue Fort Wayne averages 10.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 9.1 per game Detroit Mercy allows. Detroit Mercy’s 40.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.6 percentage points lower than Purdue Fort Wayne has allowed to its opponents (46.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Mulder is averaging 9.4 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Mastodons.

Lovejoy is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Titans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 7-3, averaging 81.7 points, 25.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Titans: 3-7, averaging 67.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

