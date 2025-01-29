Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.
All Times EST
Saturday’s Games
Toronto 4, New York 2
Sunday’s Games
Minnesota 5, Boston 2
Monday’s Games
New York 3, Ottawa 0
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota 4, Toronto 3, SO
Wednesday’s Games
Montreal 4, Ottawa 1
Thursday’s Games
Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
New York at Boston, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Ottawa at Toronto, 2 p.m.
