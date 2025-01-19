Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.
All Times EST
Friday’s Games
Montreal 4, Minnesota 2
Sunday’s Games
Montreal 2, Ottawa 1
Tuesday’s Games
Ottawa at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
New York at Toronto, 2 .m.
Sunday, Jan. 26
Boston at Minnesota, 3 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 27
New York at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Toronto at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 30
Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 31
New York at Boston, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 1
Ottawa at Toronto, 2 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 2
Montreal at New York, 1 p.m.
