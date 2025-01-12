Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1)…

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.

All Times EST

Saturday, Jan. 11

Boston 2, Ottawa 1, OT

Sunday, Jan. 12

New York 1, Toronto 0, OT

Minnesota 4, Montreal 2

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 15

Minnesota at New York, 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 17

Minnesota at Montreal, 7 p.m.

