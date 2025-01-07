Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1)…

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.

All Times EST

Thursday, Jan. 2

Minnesota 4, Boston 3, OT

Saturday, Jan. 4

New York 5, Minnesota 0

Sunday, Jan. 5

Boston 3, Montreal 2, SO

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Ottawa 3, New York 2

Wednesday, Jan. 8

Boston at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal vs. Toronto at Vancouver, British Columbia, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 11

Boston at Ottawa, 2 p.m.

