Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.
All Times EST
Thursday, Jan. 2
Minnesota 4, Boston 3, OT
Saturday, Jan. 4
New York 5, Minnesota 0
Sunday, Jan. 5
Boston 3, Montreal 2, SO
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Ottawa at New York, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
Boston at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
Montreal vs. Toronto at Vancouver, British Columbia, 10 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 11
Boston at Ottawa, 2 p.m.
