Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.

All Times EST

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Ottawa 2, Toronto 1

Thursday, Jan. 2

Minnesota 4, Boston 3, OT

Saturday, Jan. 4

New York 5, Minnesota 0

Sunday, Jan. 5

Montreal at Boston, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Ottawa at New York, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 8

Boston at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

