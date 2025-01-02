Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.
All Times EST
Sunday, Dec. 29
Ottawa 3, New York 1
Monday, Dec. 30
Montreal 3, Boston 1
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Ottawa 2, Toronto 1
Thursday, Jan. 2
Minnesota 4, Boston 3, OT
Saturday, Jan. 4
New York at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 5
Montreal at Boston, 4 p.m.
