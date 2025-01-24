Princeton hosts Cornell following Pierce’s 21-point showing

Cornell Big Red (10-6, 2-1 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (14-4, 3-0 Ivy League) Princeton, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Cornell Big Red (10-6, 2-1 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (14-4, 3-0 Ivy League)

Princeton, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton plays Cornell after Caden Pierce scored 21 points in Princeton’s 71-67 victory over the Columbia Lions.

The Tigers have gone 6-1 at home. Princeton is 4-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Big Red are 2-1 in conference matchups. Cornell is 1-2 in one-possession games.

Princeton averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 7.9 per game Cornell gives up. Cornell has shot at a 51.6% clip from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points above the 43.9% shooting opponents of Princeton have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xaivian Lee is averaging 17.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Tigers. Pierce is averaging 12.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games.

Nazir Williams is shooting 52.2% and averaging 14.3 points for the Big Red. Cooper Noard is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 78.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Big Red: 6-4, averaging 88.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 54.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

