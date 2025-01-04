Prairie View A&M hosts Grambling following Pettway’s 22-point game

Grambling Tigers (3-10) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-12) Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers…

Grambling Tigers (3-10) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-12)

Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -2; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M plays Grambling after Tanahj Pettway scored 22 points in Prairie View A&M’s 89-67 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Panthers are 1-0 in home games. Prairie View A&M is eighth in the SWAC with 7.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Marcel Bryant averaging 1.8.

The Tigers are 0-7 on the road. Grambling allows 72.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.5 points per game.

Prairie View A&M’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Grambling allows. Grambling’s 44.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.0 percentage points lower than Prairie View A&M has given up to its opponents (53.8%).

The Panthers and Tigers meet Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Anderson is shooting 47.1% and averaging 18.9 points for the Panthers.

Antwan Barnett is scoring 12.5 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 0-10, averaging 73.7 points, 23.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 95.3 points per game.

Tigers: 2-8, averaging 68.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.