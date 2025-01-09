Poulin scores `Superwoman’ goal, Victoire beat Sceptres 4-2 in front of 19,038 fans in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Marie-Philip Poulin scored a spectacular “Superwoman” goal and added an empty-netter to help the Montreal…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Marie-Philip Poulin scored a spectacular “Superwoman” goal and added an empty-netter to help the Montreal Victoire beat the Toronto Sceptres 4-2 on Wednesday night in a PWHL Takeover Tour game in front of a capacity crowd of 19,038 at Rogers Arena.

Poulin gave Montreal a 3-0 lead at 7:48 of the second, controlling the puck while down on both knees, then snapping a shot past goalie Kristen Campbell into the top right corner. Poulin’s follow through left her stretched out over the ice as the puck sailed in.

Mikyla Grant-Mentis scored on a breakaway and added an assist, Claire Dalton also scored and Ann-Renée Desbiens made 29 saves for the league-leading Victoire.

Jesse Compher and Daryl Watts scored for last-place Toronto. Campbell stopped 21 shots.

The game was the second of nine on the Takeover Tour.

The crowd of 19,038 eclipsed the Vancouver Canucks’ season high of 18,940.

The Sceptres are at New York on Sunday. The Victoire will play Minnesota in Denver on Sunday.

