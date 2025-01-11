Portland State hosts Idaho after Payne’s 23-point game

Idaho Vandals (7-9, 2-1 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (9-6, 1-1 Big Sky) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

Idaho Vandals (7-9, 2-1 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (9-6, 1-1 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vikings -2.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho visits Portland State after Jack Payne scored 23 points in Idaho’s 80-67 win over the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Vikings are 5-1 in home games. Portland State is second in college basketball with 44.8 points in the paint led by Terri Miller Jr. averaging 8.7.

The Vandals are 2-1 against conference opponents. Idaho is ninth in the Big Sky with 13.6 assists per game led by Kolton Mitchell averaging 3.2.

Portland State makes 48.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Idaho has allowed to its opponents (45.6%). Idaho averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Portland State allows.

The Vikings and Vandals square off Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Henderson is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, while averaging 14 points and 1.5 steals.

Kristian Gonzalez is averaging 12.1 points for the Vandals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 7-3, averaging 75.4 points, 36.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Vandals: 5-5, averaging 72.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

