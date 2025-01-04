Portland Pilots face the Saint Mary’s Gaels on 3-game losing streak

Saint Mary’s Gaels (12-3, 2-0 WCC) at Portland Pilots (5-11, 0-3 WCC) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Saint Mary’s Gaels (12-3, 2-0 WCC) at Portland Pilots (5-11, 0-3 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -18; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland looks to end its three-game skid when the Pilots take on Saint Mary’s (CA).

The Pilots are 4-4 in home games. Portland is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Gaels have gone 2-0 against WCC opponents. Saint Mary’s (CA) is the leader in the WCC giving up only 62.7 points per game while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

Portland scores 71.2 points, 8.5 more per game than the 62.7 Saint Mary’s (CA) allows. Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.3 fewer made shots on average than the 10.8 per game Portland allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: A.Rapp is averaging 13.9 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Pilots.

Augustas Marciulionis is averaging 13.6 points and 5.9 assists for the Gaels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 3-7, averaging 72.9 points, 28.4 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points per game.

Gaels: 7-3, averaging 71.6 points, 38.2 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.