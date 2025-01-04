Porter and Loyola Marymount host No. 19 Gonzaga

Gonzaga Bulldogs (11-4, 2-0 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (9-6, 1-2 WCC) Los Angeles; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (11-4, 2-0 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (9-6, 1-2 WCC)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -15.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount plays No. 19 Gonzaga after Jevon Porter scored 22 points in Loyola Marymount’s 82-61 win over the Oregon State Beavers.

The Lions have gone 7-2 at home. Loyola Marymount has a 3-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-0 against WCC opponents. Gonzaga ranks fifth in the WCC shooting 34.2% from 3-point range.

Loyola Marymount scores 71.5 points per game, 2.8 more points than the 68.7 Gonzaga gives up. Gonzaga has shot at a 49.2% clip from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points above the 41.4% shooting opponents of Loyola Marymount have averaged.

The Lions and Bulldogs square off Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Johnston averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc.

Graham Ike is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 7-3, averaging 70.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 83.7 points, 35.4 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.