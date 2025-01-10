Pope leads Texas State against Southern Miss after 27-point performance

Texas State Bobcats (9-7, 2-2 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (7-9, 2-2 Sun Belt) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 3…

Texas State Bobcats (9-7, 2-2 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (7-9, 2-2 Sun Belt)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State visits Southern Miss after Tylan Pope scored 27 points in Texas State’s 74-73 win over the Troy Trojans.

The Golden Eagles have gone 7-1 in home games. Southern Miss allows 75.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.1 points per game.

The Bobcats are 2-2 in conference matchups. Texas State scores 75.4 points and has outscored opponents by 6.2 points per game.

Southern Miss’ average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Texas State gives up. Texas State has shot at a 46.9% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 44.6% shooting opponents of Southern Miss have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Neftali Alvarez is averaging 11.4 points, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Golden Eagles.

Tyler Morgan is averaging 14.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Bobcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 69.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 75.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

