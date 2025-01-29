Pitcher Johan Oviedo loses to Pirates in first salary arbitration decision of year

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Right-hander Jovan Oviedo lost to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday in the first salary arbitration…

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Right-hander Jovan Oviedo lost to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday in the first salary arbitration decision of the year and will earn $850,000 instead of his request for $1.15 million.

Oviedo, who turns 27 on March 2, was 9-14 with a 4.32 ERA in 32 starts last year. He earned $765,000.

Oviedo is 13-25 with a 4.32 ERA in four major league seasons with St. Louis and the Pirates.

Arbitrators Allen Ponak, Robert Herman and Jasbir Parmar made the decision one day after hearing arguments.

Pitcher Dennis Santana went to a hearing with the Pirates on Wednesday. He asked for a raise from $1 million to $2.1 million and was offered $1.4 million. A decision by Brian Keller, Richard Bloch and Margaret Brogan will be withheld until late cases are decided.

A 28-year-old right-hander, Santana was 3-1 with a 3.89 ERA in 62 relief appearances last year for the New York Yankees and Pirates, who claimed him off waivers on June 11.

He is 11-15 with a 4.76 ERA in 204 relief appearances and one start over seven seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2018-21), Texas (2021-22), New York Mets (2023), Yankees and Pirates.

Ten other players are scheduled for hearings, which run through Feb. 14. The largest amounts involve Washington first baseman Nathaniel Lowe ($11.1 million vs. $10.3 million), San Diego right-hander Michael King ($8.8 million vs. $7,325,000) and Milwaukee catcher William Contreras ($6.5 million vs. $5.6 million).

Other cases involve St. Louis outfielder/infielder Brendan Donovan ($3.3 million vs. $2.85 million), New York Yankees right-hander Mark Leiter Jr. ($2.5 million vs. $2.05 million), Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mickey Moniak ($2 million vs. $1.5 million) and first baseman/second baseman Luis Rengifo ($5.95 million vs. $5.8 million), St. Louis outfielder Lars Nootbaar ($2.95 million vs. $2.45 million) and right-hander Andre Pallante ($2.1 million vs. $1,925,000) and Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Alex Vesia ($2.35 million vs. $2.05 million).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.