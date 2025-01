Pistons guard Jaden Ivey has surgery on leg he broke in collision vs. Magic

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey had surgery on his left leg, a day after breaking his fibula…

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey had surgery on his left leg, a day after breaking his fibula in a collision during a win over the Orlando Magic.

The Pistons said Thursday that Ivey will be reevaluated in four weeks.

“I promise to come back even better,” Ivey wrote in a social media post. “The recovery starts now #DetroitBasketball.”

Detroit drafted Ivey with the No. 5 overall pick in 2022 and the former Purdue star was having a breakout year. Ivey averaged 17.6 points and 4.1 rebounds — both career highs — along with four assists in 30 games this season.

He was injured when Orlando’s Cole Anthony slipped and fell as he and Ivey went for the ball. Anthony’s momentum carried him into Ivey’s planted leg, knocking Ivey to the floor. The 22-year-old Ivey was in obvious distress as he grabbed for his shin, and the team’s medical staff quickly attended to him.

Members of the training staff held up towels to block the crowd’s view of the injury and players from both teams formed a circle around him. After a lengthy delay, he was loaded onto a stretcher and wheeled out of the arena with a towel covering the injury.

“It is tough for all of us,” Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff said after Detroit’s 105-96 victory. “There’s no better person or teammate than J.I. and no one cares more about this than he does.”

