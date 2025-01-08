Pierre and Belmont host Southern Illinois

Southern Illinois Salukis (5-10, 0-4 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (10-5, 2-2 MVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Southern Illinois Salukis (5-10, 0-4 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (10-5, 2-2 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -11; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont hosts Southern Illinois after Jonathan Pierre scored 22 points in Belmont’s 92-87 victory against the UIC Flames.

The Bruins are 6-2 in home games. Belmont has a 3-1 record in one-possession games.

The Salukis are 0-4 in MVC play. Southern Illinois has a 3-9 record against teams over .500.

Belmont is shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 45.5% Southern Illinois allows to opponents. Southern Illinois averages 71.1 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 78.3 Belmont allows to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Bruins.

Ali Abdou Dibba is averaging 14.7 points and 1.5 steals for the Salukis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-4, averaging 80.1 points, 32.6 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Salukis: 3-7, averaging 68.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

