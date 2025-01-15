Peter leads Liberty against UTEP

UTEP Miners (12-4, 2-1 CUSA) at Liberty Flames (14-3, 2-2 CUSA) Lynchburg, Virginia; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Liberty…

UTEP Miners (12-4, 2-1 CUSA) at Liberty Flames (14-3, 2-2 CUSA)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty hosts UTEP after Taelon Peter scored 33 points in Liberty’s 79-74 loss to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

The Flames are 7-1 in home games. Liberty is fourth in the CUSA with 36.1 points per game in the paint led by Owen Aquino averaging 7.9.

The Miners are 2-1 against conference opponents. UTEP is 11-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

Liberty averages 79.5 points, 12.4 more per game than the 67.1 UTEP allows. UTEP has shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points greater than the 39.5% shooting opponents of Liberty have averaged.

The Flames and Miners face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaden Metheny is averaging 13.6 points for the Flames.

Kevin Kalu is averaging 6.3 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Miners.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 8-2, averaging 82.3 points, 33.9 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Miners: 8-2, averaging 72.2 points, 28.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.