Peter leads Liberty against New Mexico State after 20-point showing

New Mexico State Aggies (11-6, 4-0 CUSA) at Liberty Flames (14-4, 2-3 CUSA)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty hosts New Mexico State after Taelon Peter scored 20 points in Liberty’s 72-70 loss to the UTEP Miners.

The Flames are 7-2 on their home court. Liberty averages 17.4 assists per game to lead the CUSA, paced by Zach Cleveland with 4.9.

The Aggies are 4-0 against CUSA opponents. New Mexico State averages 74.5 points and has outscored opponents by 7.3 points per game.

Liberty averages 78.9 points, 11.7 more per game than the 67.2 New Mexico State gives up. New Mexico State has shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of Liberty have averaged.

The Flames and Aggies meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaden Metheny is shooting 46.3% and averaging 13.8 points for the Flames.

Christian Cook is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Aggies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 7-3, averaging 83.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Aggies: 8-2, averaging 76.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

