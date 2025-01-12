Pep Guardiola says Kyle Walker wants to explore a move abroad

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City captain Kyle Walker wants to explore a move away from the four-time defending Premier…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City captain Kyle Walker wants to explore a move away from the four-time defending Premier League champion, manager Pep Guardiola said Saturday.

Walker, who has won six league titles and the Champions League during a trophy-laden spell at City, was left out of the team for the 8-0 rout of Salford City in the FA Cup.

“So two days ago Kyle asked to explore the options to play abroad at the end of his career,” Guardiola said. “He has been our right back and given us something that we didn’t have and have been amazing. But now in his mind he would like to explore already, to go to another country to play the last years for many reasons.”

The 34-year-old Walker has struggled for form in a City team that is 12 points behind league leader Liverpool and recently went on a run of one win in 13 games.

He has won 15 major trophies since joining the club from Tottenham in 2017 and established himself as one of the best right backs in Premier League history.

Guardiola said the England international had asked to leave two years ago and that he has expressed that desire again.

“He said that ‘I want to explore, my mind and my heart’,” Guardiola said.

The transfer window opened at the start of the month and will close Feb. 3.

