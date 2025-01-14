Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

Lafayette at Army — ESPN+
Holy Cross at Bucknell — ESPN+
Army at Lafayette — NBCS Philadelphia +, ESPN+, Fubo Sports US
La Salle at UMass Amherst — NESN, ESPN+, Fubo Sports US
Bucknell at Holy Cross — ESPN+
Boston University at Lehigh — ESPN+
New York at Philadelphia — MSGSN, NBCS Philadelphia, Fubo Sports US
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.