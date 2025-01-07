Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

Live Radio
The Associated Press

January 7, 2025, 12:00 AM

Loyola Chicago at La Salle — ESPN+

Temple at East Carolina — ESPN+

Lehigh at Colgate — ESPN+

Cleveland State at Robert Morris — ESPN+

Lafayette at Bucknell — ESPN+

Bucknell at Lafayette — ESPN+

Temple at Florida Atlantic — ESPN+

Washington at Philadelphia — Monumental SN, NBCS Philadelphia, Fubo Sports US, NBA League Pass

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

