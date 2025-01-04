Pennsylvania hosts Columbia after Almqvist’s 28-point outing

Columbia Lions (9-4) at Pennsylvania Quakers (9-4) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania faces Columbia after Stina Almqvist…

Columbia Lions (9-4) at Pennsylvania Quakers (9-4)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania faces Columbia after Stina Almqvist scored 28 points in Pennsylvania’s 86-75 win against the Benedictine at Mesa Redhawks.

The Quakers are 4-2 in home games. Pennsylvania is second in the Ivy League in rebounding averaging 33.3 rebounds. Katie Collins leads the Quakers with 8.2 boards.

The Lions are 3-2 in road games. Columbia is the Ivy League leader with 34.8 rebounds per game led by Perri Page averaging 6.8.

Pennsylvania averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Columbia allows. Columbia averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 4.5 per game Pennsylvania gives up.

The Quakers and Lions square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Almqvist is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Quakers.

Riley Weiss averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 17.1 points while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Quakers: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 36.5 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.