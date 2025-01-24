Peavy and Georgetown host Providence

Georgetown Hoyas (13-6, 4-4 Big East) at Providence Friars (9-10, 3-5 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST…

Georgetown Hoyas (13-6, 4-4 Big East) at Providence Friars (9-10, 3-5 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown faces Providence after Micah Peavy scored 24 points in Georgetown’s 64-63 victory against the Villanova Wildcats.

The Friars are 8-2 in home games. Providence ranks third in the Big East with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Bryce Hopkins averaging 5.3.

The Hoyas are 4-4 in Big East play. Georgetown scores 72.4 points and has outscored opponents by 8.0 points per game.

Providence averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Georgetown gives up. Georgetown has shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points above the 41.6% shooting opponents of Providence have averaged.

The Friars and Hoyas square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Pierre is shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Friars, while averaging 12.6 points. Bensley Joseph is shooting 45.8% and averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Thomas Sorber is averaging 14.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Hoyas. Malik Mack is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 3-7, averaging 71.9 points, 34.3 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Hoyas: 6-4, averaging 68.5 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

