Patterson, Northwestern State Demons to host Hines and the SE Louisiana Lions

SE Louisiana Lions (9-8, 3-3 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (8-9, 4-2 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

SE Louisiana Lions (9-8, 3-3 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (8-9, 4-2 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State takes on SE Louisiana in a matchup of Southland teams.

The Demons are 6-2 on their home court. Northwestern State is 3-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Lions are 3-3 in Southland play. SE Louisiana scores 71.9 points while outscoring opponents by 3.0 points per game.

Northwestern State’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that SE Louisiana gives up. SE Louisiana averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Northwestern State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Addison Patterson is averaging 12.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Demons.

Sam Hines Jr. is averaging 15.7 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 5-5, averaging 67.3 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.