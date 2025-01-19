Overtime goal propels Canadiens to 5-4 victory over Rangers

MONTREAL (AP) — Patrik Laine scored 3:20 into overtime and the Montreal Canadiens beat the New York Rangers 5-4 on…

MONTREAL (AP) — Patrik Laine scored 3:20 into overtime and the Montreal Canadiens beat the New York Rangers 5-4 on Sunday night.

Brendan Gallagher and Christian Dvorak had a goal and an assist, and Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky also scored for the Canadiens, who trailed 4-3 heading into the third period. Jakub Dobes had 23 saves, including two highlight-reel stops before Laine ended the game, to improve to 5-0 for his career.

Alexis Lafrenière, Will Cuylle, Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider scored, and Adam Fox had two assists for the Rangers, who snapped a two-game win streak. Jonathan Quick, who was in search of his 400th career NHL win, made 33 saves.

SENATORS 2, DEVILS 1

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Artem Zub and Zack Ostapchuk each scored a goal and Anton Forsberg stopped 25 shots to lead Ottawa to a win over New Jersey.

Zub snapped a 1-1 tie in the third period with his second goal of the season.

Ostapchuk scored his first career NHL goal that provided the Senators with a brief 1-0 lead in the second period.

Michael Amadio and Matthew Highmore, Ostapchuk’s linemates on the fourth line, had the assists.

Tomas Tatar scored for the Devils, who have lost four in a row and are 2-6-3 in their past 11 games.

Tatar tied it at 1-1 just 1:18 after Ostapchuk’s goal from Curtis Lazar and Luke Hughes. It was Tatar’s fourth goal this season.

Jacob Markstrom stopped 18 saves for the Devils.

STARS 4, RED WINGS 1

DALLAS (AP) — Jason Robertson had one of three first-period goals plus a third-period assist and Jake Oettinger made 33 saves as Dallas beat Detroit.

Wyatt Johnston and rookies Matej Blumel and Mavrik Bourque also scored for the Stars, who are 10-3-1 in their last 14 games.

Simon Edvinsson pulled Detroit within 3-1 with 7:59 to play, but Johnston answered 2:08 later on Robertson’s assist.

Robertson scored twice in 40 seconds in Dallas’ 6-3 loss at Colorado on Saturday. His goal Sunday came on the power play for the NHL’s worst home unit (8 of 72 for 11.1%).

Alex Lyon stopped 21 shots for the Red Wings, who also lost Saturday ( 5-1 at Tampa Bay ).

