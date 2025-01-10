Omaha takes home win streak into matchup with South Dakota State

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (10-7, 1-1 Summit League) at Omaha Mavericks (9-9, 3-0 Summit League) Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 2:05 p.m.…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (10-7, 1-1 Summit League) at Omaha Mavericks (9-9, 3-0 Summit League)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 2:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha hosts South Dakota State aiming to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Mavericks are 4-2 on their home court. Omaha is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Jackrabbits are 1-1 in Summit League play. South Dakota State is fourth in college basketball with 28.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Oscar Cluff averaging 7.9.

Omaha’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.7 per game South Dakota State gives up. South Dakota State has shot at a 47.0% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points above the 44.7% shooting opponents of Omaha have averaged.

The Mavericks and Jackrabbits meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marquel Sutton is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Mavericks.

Cluff is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 12.2 rebounds for the Jackrabbits.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 5-5, averaging 75.9 points, 37.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.