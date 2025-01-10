Old Dominion visits South Alabama following Durugordon’s 20-point outing

Old Dominion Monarchs (7-9, 3-1 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (12-4, 4-0 Sun Belt) Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

Old Dominion Monarchs (7-9, 3-1 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (12-4, 4-0 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion plays South Alabama after Sean Durugordon scored 20 points in Old Dominion’s 71-60 victory against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Jaguars are 8-2 in home games. South Alabama is third in the Sun Belt scoring 75.2 points while shooting 46.2% from the field.

The Monarchs are 3-1 in Sun Belt play. Old Dominion is ninth in the Sun Belt with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Stephaun Walker averaging 4.9.

South Alabama averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Old Dominion allows. Old Dominion averages 8.7 more points per game (69.6) than South Alabama gives up (60.9).

The Jaguars and Monarchs face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Corey is averaging 16.3 points, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Jaguars.

Robert Davis Jr. is shooting 34.6% and averaging 14.3 points for the Monarchs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 8-2, averaging 75.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 10.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points per game.

Monarchs: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

