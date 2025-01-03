Live Radio
Ohio State’s Michael Adedokun, North Carolina’s Kate Faasse win Hermann Trophy

The Associated Press

January 3, 2025, 8:57 PM

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ohio State senior midfielder Michael Adedokun and North Carolina junior forward Kate Faasse were voted Hermann Trophy winners Friday as the top college soccer players in the United States.

Adedokun had 11 goals and 11 assists as Ohio State reached the College Cup semifinals. He was selected by Montreal with the 13th overall pick in last month’s Major League Soccer draft.

Faasse scored an NCAA-leading 20 goals, including four in the NCAA tournament as the Tar Heels won their 23rd title.

Voting by coaches is conducted annually by the Missouri Athletic Club.

___

