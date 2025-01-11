Northwestern hosts No. 16 Michigan State following Akins’ 20-point showing

Michigan State Spartans (13-2, 4-0 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (10-5, 1-3 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST…

Michigan State Spartans (13-2, 4-0 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (10-5, 1-3 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Michigan State plays Northwestern after Jaden scored 20 points in Michigan State’s 88-54 victory over the Washington Huskies.

The Wildcats have gone 8-0 in home games. Northwestern ranks fourth in the Big Ten in team defense, giving up 66.2 points while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

The Spartans are 4-0 in conference play. Michigan State is second in the Big Ten with 18.3 assists per game led by Jeremy Fears Jr. averaging 6.3.

Northwestern makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than Michigan State has allowed to its opponents (39.5%). Michigan State scores 15.3 more points per game (81.5) than Northwestern allows (66.2).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Martinelli is averaging 19.4 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Akins is averaging 14.1 points for the Spartans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Spartans: 9-1, averaging 80.8 points, 38.0 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

