Northern Kentucky visits Youngstown State after Carroll’s 20-point outing

Northern Kentucky Norse (9-7, 4-1 Horizon League) at Youngstown State Penguins (10-6, 5-1 Horizon League)

Youngstown, Ohio; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -2; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State hosts Northern Kentucky after Cris Carroll scored 20 points in Youngstown State’s 90-81 loss to the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Penguins are 4-1 on their home court. Youngstown State is fourth in the Horizon League scoring 74.8 points while shooting 42.1% from the field.

The Norse are 4-1 in Horizon League play. Northern Kentucky leads the Horizon League with 15.1 assists. Sam Vinson leads the Norse with 4.8.

Youngstown State’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Northern Kentucky allows. Northern Kentucky averages 71.6 points per game, 1.9 more than the 69.7 Youngstown State gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: EJ Farmer is scoring 14.3 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Penguins.

Trey Robinson is averaging 16.1 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Norse.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 8-2, averaging 80.4 points, 35.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Norse: 8-2, averaging 76.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

